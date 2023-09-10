The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Tylor Megill

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .222 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 41.8% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.4% of those games.

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has had at least one RBI in 23.6% of his games this year (13 of 55), with more than one RBI 10 times (18.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .272 AVG .157 .396 OBP .280 .576 SLG .343 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 37/10 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings