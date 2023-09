There are several strong matchups on Sunday's soccer schedule, including Kazakhstan taking on Northern Ireland in a 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying match.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Boston River vs Deportivo Maldonado

League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera

Campeonato Uruguayo Primera Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Faroe Islands vs Moldova

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:47 AM ET

11:47 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Men's International Soccer Friendlies: Hungary vs Czechia

League: Men's International Soccer Friendlies

Men's International Soccer Friendlies Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Finland vs Denmark

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Montenegro vs Bulgaria

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 11:50 AM ET

11:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Brown vs Wake Forest

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Virginia Tech vs Northwestern

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Colorado vs Colgate

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Albania vs Poland

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: San Marino vs Slovenia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Lithuania vs Serbia

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying: Greece vs Gibraltar

League: 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying

2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: San Jose State vs Southern Utah

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Dartmouth vs Central Connecticut State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs Oregon State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: New Mexico vs New Mexico State

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Florida State vs Florida

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Kansas

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon vs Denver

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Peruvian Primera Division Soccer: Sport Boys vs Sporting Cristal

League: Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

Peruvian Primera Division Soccer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Yale vs Connecticut

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Birmingham Legion FC vs New Mexico United

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Louisville vs Wyoming

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: California vs Cal State Fullerton

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Washington vs Cal State Fullerton

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Alabama vs North Carolina

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Peruvian Primera Division Soccer: Universitario de Deportes vs Deportivo Municipal

League: Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

Peruvian Primera Division Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

