Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Mets on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Carlos Correa and others when the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins' Pablo Lopez (10-7) will make his 29th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Lopez has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.184 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|6.0
|8
|1
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 24
|5.0
|10
|5
|5
|4
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|2
|at Phillies
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 113 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI.
- He's slashed .230/.312/.403 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (94 total hits).
- He's slashed .250/.318/.476 so far this year.
- Kepler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a triple, a walk and five RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 133 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 55 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.331/.465 so far this year.
- Lindor has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Nationals
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
