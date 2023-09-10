Bookmakers have set player props for Carlos Correa and others when the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets at Target Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lopez Stats

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (10-7) will make his 29th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lopez has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.184 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 4 6.0 8 1 1 3 3 vs. Guardians Aug. 29 6.0 8 3 3 5 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 5.0 10 5 5 4 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Correa has 113 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI.

He's slashed .230/.312/.403 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 8 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (94 total hits).

He's slashed .250/.318/.476 so far this year.

Kepler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Sep. 9 1-for-1 1 0 3 3 vs. Mets Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 at Guardians Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 133 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 55 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.331/.465 so far this year.

Lindor has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Nationals Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

