The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Vikings Insights (2022)

The Vikings put up 24.9 points per game last year, 3.8 more than the Buccaneers allowed per matchup (21.1).

The Vikings averaged 37.2 more yards per game (361.5) than the Buccaneers gave up per outing (324.3) last season.

Minnesota rushed for 97.7 yards per game last season, 23 fewer than the 120.7 Tampa Bay allowed per outing.

Last season the Vikings turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (20).

Vikings Home Performance (2022)

The Vikings' average points scored (27) and allowed (25.2) at home were both higher than their overall averages of 24.9 and 25.1, respectively.

At home, the Vikings racked up 364.1 yards per game and conceded 393.2. That's more than they gained (361.5) and allowed (388.7) overall.

In home games, Minnesota accumulated 256.1 passing yards per game and gave up 280. That's less than it gained overall (263.8), and more than it allowed (265.6).

The Vikings racked up 108 rushing yards per game at home (10.3 more than their overall average), and gave up 113.2 at home (9.9 less than overall).

The Vikings converted 43.4% of third downs in home games (2.2% higher than their overall average), and gave up 34.5% at home (3.6% lower than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia - Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX

