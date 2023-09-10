On Sunday, Willi Castro (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .254.

Castro has gotten a hit in 54 of 95 games this year (56.8%), including 18 multi-hit games (18.9%).

He has homered in 5.3% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Castro has an RBI in 23 of 95 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 of 95 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 52 .254 AVG .254 .338 OBP .332 .460 SLG .343 16 XBH 10 4 HR 2 16 RBI 12 35/13 K/BB 46/14 14 SB 15

Mets Pitching Rankings