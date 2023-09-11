The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .218 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

In 41.1% of his 56 games this season, Wallner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Wallner has an RBI in 13 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .263 AVG .157 .391 OBP .280 .558 SLG .343 13 XBH 5 7 HR 4 20 RBI 9 39/11 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings