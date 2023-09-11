Ryan Jeffers -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 59.0% of his games this year (46 of 78), Jeffers has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jeffers has driven in a run in 21 games this year (26.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Other Twins Players vs the Rays

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.297 AVG .246
.395 OBP .349
.523 SLG .408
12 XBH 13
6 HR 4
13 RBI 20
41/13 K/BB 43/16
1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow (8-5 with a 3.07 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.07, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .201 batting average against him.
