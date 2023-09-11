The Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they take on the Minnesota Twins (75-68) on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (8-5) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (7-6) will take the ball for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (8-5, 3.07 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (7-6, 2.93 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 29th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 160 strikeouts over 163 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During 28 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.93 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.

Gray is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gray will look to extend a 15-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow (8-5) will take the mound for the Rays, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 3.07 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .201.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Glasnow has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

