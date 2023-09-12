The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 13 walks while batting .312.

Lewis has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this year (36 of 50), with multiple hits 13 times (26.0%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (24.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (42.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (20.0%).

He has scored in 25 of 50 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 21 .267 AVG .369 .330 OBP .404 .524 SLG .560 13 XBH 6 7 HR 5 22 RBI 22 28/9 K/BB 19/4 3 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings