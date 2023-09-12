The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz take the field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in baseball with 203 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is 11th in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (668 total).

The Twins are 16th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.207).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Ryan is trying to record his 14th quality start of the season.

Ryan enters this game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets W 5-2 Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets W 8-4 Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets L 2-0 Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays L 7-4 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Glasnow 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell 9/13/2023 Rays - Home Dallas Keuchel Taj Bradley 9/14/2023 White Sox - Away Kenta Maeda Michael Kopech 9/15/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox - Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/17/2023 White Sox - Away Joe Ryan Touki Toussaint

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.