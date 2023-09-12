When the Minnesota Twins (75-69) play the Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) at Target Field on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET, Willi Castro will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The favored Twins have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +115. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.21 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (3-5, 4.29 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rays Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -140 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 95 times and won 56, or 58.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Twins have a 32-28 record (winning 53.3% of their games).

Minnesota has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rays have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Royce Lewis 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Willi Castro 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

