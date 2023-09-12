Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Rays Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Ryan Stats

The Twins' Joe Ryan (10-9) will make his 26th start of the season.

He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Ryan has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 6 4.0 4 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Sep. 1 6.0 3 1 1 7 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 26 5.0 5 1 1 7 2 at Cardinals Aug. 2 4.0 9 7 7 4 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 26 3.2 7 4 4 7 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 114 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a .228/.310/.401 slash line on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Sep. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mets Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 8 2-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has put up 96 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He has a .251/.319/.480 slash line so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Sep. 11 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 vs. Mets Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 9 1-for-1 1 0 3 3 vs. Mets Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.