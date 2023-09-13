The Connecticut Sun host the Minnesota Lynx in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Over/Under: 160.5

Lynx vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Lynx 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sun

Pick ATS: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (160.5)

Lynx vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

This season, Minnesota has won 11 out of the 26 games, or 42.3%, in which it has been the underdog.

The Lynx have a record of 2-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +375 on the moneyline.

Minnesota is 20-18-0 against the spread this year.

The Lynx have an ATS record of 3-6 as 9.5-point underdogs or greater.

Minnesota has played 39 games this year, and 23 of them have gone over the total.

The Lynx's average game total this season has been 165.1, 4.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the league offensively (80.2 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (85 points conceded).

Minnesota collects 34.3 rebounds per game and concede 35.2 boards, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

With 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 12.7 turnovers forced, the Lynx are sixth and ninth in the league, respectively.

In 2023 the Lynx are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.9. They are ninth in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.7%.

In 2023, Minnesota has taken 30.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 69.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 23.0% of Minnesota's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 77.0% have been 2-pointers.

