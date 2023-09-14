In the Week 2 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Brandon Powell get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

Powell grabbed 24 balls for 156 yards last year. He collected 9.2 yards per game, on 32 total targets.

Powell did not catch a TD pass in 16 games last season.

Brandon Powell Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 10 0 Week 2 Falcons 1 1 6 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 3 3 27 0 Week 4 @49ers 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 5 4 27 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 10 Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 2 2 16 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 2 2 6 0 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 39 0 Week 14 Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 1 4 0 Week 16 Broncos 3 3 12 0 Week 17 @Chargers 2 1 3 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 3 1 2 0

