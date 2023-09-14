Carlos Correa and Andrew Benintendi will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The favored Twins have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -190 +155 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 57-39 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.4% of those games).

Minnesota has an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

In the 146 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-67-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 33-38 31-31 45-38 57-54 19-15

