Going into their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0), the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, September 14 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Vikings are coming off of a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 20-17.

The Eagles enter this matchup following a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in their last game.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Darrisaw OT Ankle Questionable Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle Questionable Garrett Bradbury C Back Out

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Gainwell RB Ribs Out James Bradberry CB Concussion Out Reed Blankenship S Ribs Out Fletcher Cox DT Ribs Questionable

Vikings vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Vikings Season Insights (2022)

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, the Vikings put up better results on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by averaging 361.5 yards per game.

Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL last season (25.1 points allowed per game), Minnesota had more success offensively, ranking eighth in the NFL by putting up 24.9 points per game.

With 265.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, the Vikings were forced to rely on their sixth-ranked passing offense (263.8 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Minnesota totaled 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 20th, allowing 123.1 rushing yards per game.

With 25 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Vikings (+2) owned the 12th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.

Vikings vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-6.5)

Eagles (-6.5) Moneyline: Eagles (-275), Vikings (+220)

Eagles (-275), Vikings (+220) Total: 49 points

