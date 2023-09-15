In Beadle County, South Dakota, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

  • Perkins County
  • Lincoln County
  • Yankton County
  • Brown County
  • Grant County
  • Meade County
  • Brule County
  • Codington County
  • Spink County
  • Oglala Lakota County

    • Beadle County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Sturgis Brown High School at Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Huron, SD
    • Conference: AA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.