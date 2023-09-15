In Brule County, South Dakota, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

  • Grant County
  • Harding County
  • Faulk County
  • Perkins County
  • Brown County
  • Codington County
  • Butte County
  • Hughes County
  • Lincoln County
  • Turner County

    • Brule County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Chamberlain High School at Belle Fourche High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Belle Fourche, SD
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chamberlain High School at Belle Fourche High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Belle Fourche, SD
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.