South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Butte County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Butte County, South Dakota. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Butte County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Chamberlain High School at Belle Fourche High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at Belle Fourche High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding County High School at Newell High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Newell, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.