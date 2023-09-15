South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Deuel County This Week
Sep. 15, 2023
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Deuel County, South Dakota this week? We have the information here.
Deuel County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Deuel High School at Groton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Groton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
