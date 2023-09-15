Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Deuel County, South Dakota this week? We have the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

  • Harding County
  • Union County
  • Turner County
  • Oglala Lakota County
  • Beadle County
  • Hand County
  • Butte County
  • Spink County
  • Lincoln County
  • Codington County

    • Deuel County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Deuel High School at Groton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Groton, SD
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.