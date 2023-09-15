South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Faulk County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Faulk County, South Dakota this week.
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Faulk County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Faulkton High School at Northwestern Area School District
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mellette, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
