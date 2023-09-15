Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Faulk County, South Dakota this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

Faulk County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Faulkton High School at Northwestern Area School District