South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Hand County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Hand County, South Dakota this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Hand County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Miller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Miller, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Great Plains Lutheran High School at Sunshine Bible Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Miller, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
