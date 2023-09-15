South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Meade County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you reside in Meade County, South Dakota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Meade County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Sturgis Brown High School at Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Huron, SD
- Conference: AA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lemmon High School at Faith High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Faith, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
