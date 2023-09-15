If you reside in Meade County, South Dakota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

Meade County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Sturgis Brown High School at Huron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Huron, SD

Huron, SD Conference: AA

AA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lemmon High School at Faith High School