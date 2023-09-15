High school football action in Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Little Wound High School at Standing Rock High School