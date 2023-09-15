South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Perkins County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Perkins County, South Dakota has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Perkins County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Lemmon High School at Faith High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Faith, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
