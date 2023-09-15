Perkins County, South Dakota has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

    • Perkins County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Lemmon High School at Faith High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Faith, SD
    • Conference: B Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

