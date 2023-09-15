Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Spink County, South Dakota this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

  • Faulk County
  • Harding County
  • Perkins County
  • Beadle County
  • Codington County
  • Meade County
  • Oglala Lakota County
  • Grant County
  • Yankton County
  • Brule County

    • Spink County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Faulkton High School at Northwestern Area School District

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mellette, SD
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.