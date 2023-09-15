South Dakota High School Football Live Streams in Turner County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you reside in Turner County, South Dakota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Turner County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Clark-Willow Lake High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Parker, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
