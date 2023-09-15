The Chicago White Sox (56-91) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Twins (77-70) at 7:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober and the White Sox will counter with Jesse Scholtens (1-8, 4.44 ERA).

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-8, 4.44 ERA)

Twins Injury Report
Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

  • The Twins will send Ober to the mound for his first start this season.
  • The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 28-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

  • Scholtens (1-8) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.44 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
  • Scholtens is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.
  • Scholtens enters the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
  • He has made nine appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Jesse Scholtens vs. Twins

  • He meets a Twins offense that ranks 12th in the league with 685 total runs scored while batting .241 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .425 slugging percentage (10th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 210 home runs (fourth in the league).
  • In two-thirds of an inning over two appearances against the Twins this season, Scholtens has a 0 ERA and a 6 WHIP while his opponents are batting .750.

