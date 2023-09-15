If you live in Yankton County, South Dakota and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Yankton County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Pierre T.F. Riggs High School at Yankton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Yankton, SD
    • Conference: AA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

