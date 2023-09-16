The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) host the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Fresno State ranks 52nd in total offense (425.5 yards per game) and 79th in total defense (364.5 yards allowed per game) this season. Arizona State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 19.5 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 69th with 24 points ceded per contest.

Keep reading to see all the details on how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Fresno State Arizona State 425.5 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (114th) 364.5 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (19th) 128.5 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.5 (97th) 297 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.5 (95th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has recorded 589 yards (294.5 ypg) on 54-of-83 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has 179 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns.

Mac Dalena has piled up 33 yards on one carries. He's grabbed five passes for 55 yards (27.5 per game), as well.

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 265 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 22 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jaelen Gill has caught 11 passes for 105 yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tre Watson has been the target of 12 passes and compiled nine catches for 77 yards, an average of 38.5 yards per contest.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has 403 passing yards, or 201.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 31 times for 133 yards (66.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught five passes for 40 yards.

DeCarlos Brooks has totaled 90 yards on 21 carries.

Xavier Guillory leads his team with 120 receiving yards on nine receptions with one touchdown.

Elijhah Badger has put together a 99-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on 11 targets.

Jalin Conyers' six catches (on eight targets) have netted him 68 yards (34 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Fresno State or Arizona State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.