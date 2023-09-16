Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is the setting for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits' (2-0) matchup against the Drake Bulldogs (0-2) on September 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET.

South Dakota State owns the 37th-ranked offense this year (372 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking seventh-best with only 149 yards allowed per game. Drake has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 41 points allowed per game. It has been better on offense, generating 15.5 points per contest (84th-ranked).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota State vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

South Dakota State vs. Drake Key Statistics

South Dakota State Drake 372 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.5 (62nd) 149 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (44th) 183 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103 (85th) 189 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.5 (28th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 305 yards (152.5 ypg) on 21-of-32 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 37 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Amar Johnson has racked up 117 yards on 13 carries.

This season, Isaiah Davis has carried the ball 16 times for 85 yards (42.5 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 31 yards through the air.

Griffin Wilde's leads his squad with 128 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of six targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has hauled in six passes while averaging 34.5 yards per game.

Grahm Goering has racked up two grabs for 53 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per game.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has compiled 447 yards (223.5 ypg) while completing 60% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 25 yards .

Dorian Boyland has run for 72 yards on 17 carries so far this year.

Christian Galvan has totaled 52 yards on 13 carries.

Colin Howard's 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) are best on his team. He has five catches on five targets.

Sam Rodriguez has caught six passes and compiled 91 receiving yards (45.5 per game).

Mitchell January's two targets have resulted in two grabs for 44 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Dakota State or Drake gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.