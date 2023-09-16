Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the TCU vs. Houston Game – Saturday, September 16
Big 12 foes will meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) meet the Houston Cougars (1-1). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is TCU vs. Houston?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Houston 38, TCU 35
- TCU has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
- Houston won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Cougars have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Horned Frogs a 75.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Houston (+7.5)
- So far this season TCU is winless against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Houston has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (64.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 70.5 points per game, six points more than the over/under of 64.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
TCU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63.5
|63.5
|Implied Total AVG
|42
|42
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Houston
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.5
|59.5
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|31
|29
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
