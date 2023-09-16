The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and Florida Gators (1-1) will face each other in a clash of SEC foes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Florida?

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Gainesville, Florida
  • Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Tennessee 31, Florida 18
  • Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • Florida lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Gators have played as an underdog of +185 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Volunteers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Tennessee (-5.5)
  • Tennessee is unbeaten against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Volunteers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Florida is winless against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Gators are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (56.5)
  • Tennessee averages 39.5 points per game against Florida's 30, totaling 13 points over the matchup's point total of 56.5.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5
Implied Total AVG 42 42
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Florida

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.5 44.5
Implied Total AVG 25 25
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

