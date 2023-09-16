How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
Pablo Lopez starts for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs White Sox Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth in MLB action with 211 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .425 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.
- Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (695 total).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Minnesota has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.201).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Lopez is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Lopez will look to pitch five or more innings for his 21st straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|José Ureña
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Andrew Abbott
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Dallas Keuchel
|-
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tyler Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.