Minnesota Twins (78-70) will match up with the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, September 16 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Willi Castro will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +180 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (10-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (3-7, 5.65 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 59 out of the 98 games, or 60.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 7-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (32.3%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

