Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (78-70) versus the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.

The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 98 times this season and won 59, or 60.2%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 7-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 695 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule