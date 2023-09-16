Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (78-70) versus the Chicago White Sox (56-92) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 16.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (10-7) for the Twins and Touki Toussaint (3-7) for the White Sox.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 98 times this season and won 59, or 60.2%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 7-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored 695 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 11
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 12
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Joe Ryan vs Zack Littell
|September 13
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley
|September 14
|@ White Sox
|W 10-2
|Kenta Maeda vs José Ureña
|September 15
|@ White Sox
|W 10-2
|Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Andrew Abbott
|September 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Dallas Keuchel vs TBA
|September 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson
