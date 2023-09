Ranked teams are on the Week 3 college football schedule in 23 games, including the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the No. 1 Florida Gators.

Find everything you need regarding how to watch this weekend of college football right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 3 Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-24.5)

No. 14 LSU Tigers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-9.5)

No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas State (-4)

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: FOX

FOX Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Penn State (-14.5)

Weber State Wildcats at No. 12 Utah Utes

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Central Michigan Chippewas at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Notre Dame (-34.5)

No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-28.5)

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 21 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-17.5)

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-7)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-27.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 16 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Reser Stadium

Reser Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon State (-24.5)

Western Michigan Broncos at No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa (-28.5)

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at South Florida Bulls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-32.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-29.5)

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 24 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Northern Colorado Bears at No. 23 Washington State Cougars

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Martin Stadium

Martin Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

No. 8 Washington Huskies at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Washington (-16.5)

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-5.5)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-17.5)

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-40.5)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at No. 13 Oregon Ducks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-38.5)

Wyoming Cowboys at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: LHN

LHN Favorite: Texas (-29.5)

Colorado State Rams at No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 16

Saturday, September 16 Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Colorado (-23.5)

Bet on Top 25 games today with BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.