Find the injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (19-21), which currently has three players listed, as the Lynx prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 2 with the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sun beat the Lynx 90-60 on Wednesday when they last met.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lynx gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7.0 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier tops the Lynx in scoring (21.5 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and puts up 2.5 assists. She also averages 1.6 steals (seventh in the WNBA) and 1.2 blocked shots.

The Lynx receive 14.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

Dorka Juhasz gets the Lynx 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Diamond Miller is putting up 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 40.3% of her shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

The Lynx get 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Rachel Banham.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -9.5 158.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.