The Minnesota Twins (78-71) and Chicago White Sox (57-92) clash on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-7) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (7-7) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (7-7, 2.91 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (7-7, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (7-7) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in four innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, a 3.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.180 in 29 games this season.

He has 15 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

In 29 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 26 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Sonny Gray vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .240 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.388) and 161 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the White Sox two times this season, allowing them to go 10-for-43 with a double and two RBI in 11 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (7-7) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 31st start of the season. He has a 4.92 ERA in 159 2/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.

Cease enters this outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cease will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 30 outings this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.92), 47th in WHIP (1.465), and sixth in K/9 (10.8).

Dylan Cease vs. Twins

He meets a Twins offense that ranks 12th in the league with 701 total runs scored while batting .241 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .424 slugging percentage (10th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 211 home runs (fifth in the league).

Head-to-head against the Twins this season, Cease has thrown 16 innings, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 21.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.