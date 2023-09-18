Twins vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 18
Monday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (79-71) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Connor Phillips.
Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Twins 5.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-2.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 60 out of the 100 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- Minnesota has entered 56 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 31-25 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 60% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 705 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley
|September 14
|@ White Sox
|W 10-2
|Kenta Maeda vs José Ureña
|September 15
|@ White Sox
|W 10-2
|Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens
|September 16
|@ White Sox
|L 7-6
|Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 17
|@ White Sox
|W 4-0
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|September 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
|September 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
|September 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson
|September 23
|Angels
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Reid Detmers
|September 24
|Angels
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Patrick Sandoval
