How to Watch the Twins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins play TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Monday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are fifth in MLB action with 213 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .424.
- The Twins are 21st in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (705 total runs).
- The Twins are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.199).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.20 ERA and 176 strikeouts through 145 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Ryan is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.
- Ryan enters the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|José Ureña
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Connor Phillips
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tyler Anderson
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Reid Detmers
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Patrick Sandoval
