The Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds take the field on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Royce Lewis and Christian Encarnacion-Strand have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -145 +120 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 60-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.4% of those games).

Minnesota has a 33-30 record (winning 52.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 59.2% chance to win.

Minnesota has played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-68-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 36-40 32-31 47-40 60-56 19-15

