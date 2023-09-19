How to Watch the Twins vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Kenta Maeda is starting for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Noelvi Marte and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are fifth in MLB action with 215 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota is 10th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 708 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.202).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Maeda (5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Maeda has recorded six quality starts this year.
- Maeda is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|José Ureña
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-0
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/18/2023
|Reds
|L 7-3
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Connor Phillips
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Fernando Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tyler Anderson
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Reid Detmers
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|-
