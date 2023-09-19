Kenta Maeda is starting for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday against Noelvi Marte and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in MLB action with 215 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is 10th in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 12th in runs scored with 708 (4.7 per game).

The Twins rank 16th in baseball with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Maeda (5-7 with a 4.50 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Maeda has recorded six quality starts this year.

Maeda is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Kenta Maeda José Ureña 9/15/2023 White Sox W 10-2 Away Bailey Ober Jesse Scholtens 9/16/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Pablo Lopez Touki Toussaint 9/17/2023 White Sox W 4-0 Away Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 9/18/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds - Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds - Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels - Home Pablo Lopez Tyler Anderson 9/23/2023 Angels - Home Sonny Gray Reid Detmers 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Kenta Maeda -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.