Cincinnati Reds (79-73) will match up with the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Elly De La Cruz will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Twins are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+110). The total for the matchup has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Twins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (5-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Fernando Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Twins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 60, or 59.4%, of the 101 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a 46-33 record (winning 58.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Twins went 5-3 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in 52, or 48.1%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 37 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

