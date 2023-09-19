Christian Encarnacion-Strand brings a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (79-73) game versus the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (5-7) versus the Reds and Fernando Cruz (0-1).

Twins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (5-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (5-7) will take the mound for the Twins, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 4.50 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .251.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Fernando Cruz

Cruz (0-1) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw two scoreless innings against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.

In his 53 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .200 against him. He has a 4.05 ERA and averages 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

He is looking to have his fifth straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

