Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun: WNBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) will visit Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-21) at Target Center on Wednesday, September 20. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.
In Connecticut's most recent game, it fell to Minnesota 82-75 at home, with Thomas (26 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK, 55.6 FG%) and DeWanna Bonner (24 PTS, 40 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT) leading the way. For the Lynx, Kayla McBride (28 PTS, 8 REB, 55.6 FG%, 6-11 from 3PT) and Collier (26 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%) were the top performers.
Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!
Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Sun (-225 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+180 to win)
- What's the spread?: Sun (-5.5)
- What's the over/under?: 157.5
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Lynx Season Stats
- In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the WNBA offensively (80.2 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (85 points conceded).
- Minnesota collects 34.3 rebounds per game and concede 35.2 boards, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively, in the WNBA.
- The Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in assists (19.4 per game) in 2023.
- With 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 12.7 turnovers forced, Minnesota is sixth and ninth in the league, respectively.
- The Lynx are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).
- Minnesota is the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.9 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).
Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.
Lynx Home/Away Splits
- The Lynx score 80.8 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (79.6). On defense they concede 86.7 per game, 3.4 more than away (83.3).
- This year Minnesota is averaging more rebounds at home (34.8 per game) than away (33.7). But it is also allowing more at home (35.6) than away (34.9).
- At home the Lynx are averaging 20.3 assists per game, 1.7 more than on the road (18.6).
- This season, Minnesota is committing fewer turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than away (13.7). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.4) than on the road (13).
- The Lynx sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.7) than away (6.8), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than away (32.5%).
- At home Minnesota gives up 8.7 treys per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (9.1). It concedes 36.1% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.7% higher than on the road (35.4%).
Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records
- This season, the Lynx have been the underdog 28 times and won 12, or 42.9%, of those games.
- The Lynx have a record of 8-11, a 42.1% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Minnesota is 21-19-0 against the spread this year.
- Minnesota is 11-9 as a 5.5-point underdog or greater.
- The implied probability of a win by the Lynx based on the moneyline is 35.7%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.