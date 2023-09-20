The Cincinnati Reds (79-74) and Minnesota Twins (80-72) square off on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Hunter Greene (4-6) for the Reds and Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.45 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (7-6, 3.67 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 24th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 126 strikeouts over 127 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.

Ober is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Ober enters the matchup with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds' Greene (4-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 4.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Greene has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

