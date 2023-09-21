The New York Giants (1-1) visit the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Giants

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

49ers vs. Giants Insights (2022)

The 49ers averaged 4.7 more points per game (26.5) than the Giants gave up (21.8) last season.

New York racked up 5.2 more points per game (21.5) than San Francisco allowed (16.3) last season.

The 49ers racked up only 7.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Giants gave up per outing (358.2) last season.

New York racked up 33.3 more yards per game (333.9) than San Francisco gave up per outing (300.6) last season.

The 49ers rushed for 138.8 yards per game last year, just 5.4 fewer yards than the 144.2 the Giants allowed per contest.

Last season New York averaged 148.2 rushing yards per game, 70.5 more than San Francisco allowed per outing (77.7).

Last year the 49ers had 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Giants had takeaways (19).

Last season New York had 16 turnovers, 14 fewer than San Francisco had takeaways (30).

49ers Home Performance (2022)

The 49ers' average points scored at home (28) was higher than their overall average (26.5). But their average points conceded at home (14.8) was lower than overall (16.3).

The 49ers' average yards gained at home (365) was lower than their overall average (365.6). But their average yards conceded at home (303.8) was higher than overall (300.6).

San Francisco's average yards passing in home games (222.4) was lower than its overall average (226.8). But its average yards allowed at home (241.4) was higher than overall (222.9).

The 49ers racked up 142.6 rushing yards per game at home (3.8 more than their overall average), and conceded 62.3 at home (15.4 less than overall).

The 49ers converted 44.7% of third downs at home (0.3% lower than their overall average), and conceded 36.5% at home (2.5% lower than overall).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Pittsburgh W 30-7 FOX 9/17/2023 at Los Angeles W 30-23 FOX 9/21/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 10/1/2023 Arizona - FOX 10/8/2023 Dallas - NBC 10/15/2023 at Cleveland - FOX

Giants Away Performance (2022)

The Giants put up 20.5 points per game on the road a season ago (one less than their overall average), and conceded 21.9 in away games (0.1 more than overall).

The Giants' average yards gained (338.8) and conceded (362.6) in away games were both higher than their overall averages of 333.9 and 358.2, respectively.

New York's average passing yards gained (195) and allowed (242.4) in away games were both higher than its overall averages of 185.7 and 214, respectively.

On the road, the Giants accumulated 143.8 rushing yards per game and gave up 120.3. That was less than they gained (148.2) and allowed (144.2) overall.

The Giants' offensive third-down percentage away from home last year (33.7%) was lower than their overall average (36.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (36.8%) was higher than overall (35.1%).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Dallas L 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 at Arizona W 31-28 FOX 9/21/2023 at San Francisco - Amazon Prime Video 10/2/2023 Seattle - ABC/ESPN 10/8/2023 at Miami - FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo - NBC

