South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Day County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Day County, South Dakota this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Day County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Deuel High School at Waubay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Waubay, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webster High School at Redfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Redfield, SD
- Conference: A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.