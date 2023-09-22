South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dewey County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Dewey County, South Dakota this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Dewey County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Faith High School at Timber Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Timber Lake, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
